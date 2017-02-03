Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Saturday vs. Jazz

Zeller (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller was unable to practice Friday, and with coach Steve Clifford already announcing Frank Kaminsky as his starting center Saturday, it's safe to conclude Zeller will miss his sixth straight contest due to a right quad contusion. The Hornets frontcourt became a bit thinner this week after Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert were traded for Miles Plumlee on Thursday, but Kaminsky, Plumlee and deep reserves Christian Wood and Mike Tobey should give the team enough depth at center to get by until Zeller returns.