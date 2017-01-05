Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Thursday vs. Pistons
Zeller (concussion) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Zeller passed the first of his concussion tests Wednesday and is nearing a return but will need at least an extra night. The Hornets next tilt is Saturday against the Spurs and Zeller will have a good chance at playing then. Roy Hibbert figures to see the start in Zeller's place once again.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Passes first concussion test•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Diagnosed with concussion, out Monday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid game in Thursday win•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will play through dislocated finger•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Posts all-around line in win vs. Chicago•