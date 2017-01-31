Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers

Zeller (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller will miss his fourth straight contest due to the injury and seems unlikely to suit up for Wednesday's battle with the Warriors as well. Look for more updates on his status to come during Wednesday morning's shootaround. In his absence, Roy Hibbert will likely continue to start at center.

