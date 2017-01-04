Hornets' Cody Zeller: Passes first concussion test
Zeller (concussion) passed the first of multiple concussion protocol tests Wednesday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller will remain out of action Wednesday night, but he's making tangible progress after sustaining a concussion during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers. He'll still need to pass several more tests, however, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to do so prior to Thursday night's meeting with the Pistons in Detroit. If Zeller is unable to play in that contest, his next chance to play would come Saturday in San Antonio.
