Hornets' Cody Zeller: Posts all-around line in win vs. Chicago
Zeller registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes Friday in a 103-91 win over the Bulls.
Zeller was fantastic against Chicago and has been good of late, with averages of 12.0 points on 53.3 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over the last five. His scoring isn't always going to be there, but Zeller has been providing fairly solid value on a consistent basis so far this season.
