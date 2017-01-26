Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Friday vs. Knicks

Zeller (quad) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Zeller was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors because of a quad injury and is apparently still dealing with some lingering soreness, as he'll head into Friday with a questionable designation. If Zeller is ultimately unable to play, Roy Hibbert would be in line to draw another start, although Spencer Hawes and Frank Kaminsky would likely pick up the majority of the extra minutes..