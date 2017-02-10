Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Saturday

Zeller (quad) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Zeller made his return to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockets after missing seven games with a quad contusion. It took just 22 minutes of playing time Thursday for the issue to resurface and he was forced to exit the game early. It's very possible that the team remains extra cautious with the big man this time around to avoid any further setbacks, but the team will likely have an official update following morning shootaround Saturday. If Zeller is ruled out, look for Frank Kaminsky to take his place once again as the team's starting center.