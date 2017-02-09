Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Thursday

Zeller (quad) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Wednesday coach Steve Clifford did say that Zeller was close to returning, but whether or not Thursday will be the day he does is still up in the air. More information will likely come following Thursday's morning shootaround, but if Zeller is ultimately cleared to play, Frank Kaminsky would return to the bench in a reduced role as Zeller's backup at center.