Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Saturday vs. Spurs

Zeller (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller has yet to officially be cleared from the NBA's concussion protocol, but his upgrade from out to questionable implies that he may only need to complete the Hornets' morning shootaround Saturday without any issue before receiving the green light to play. Considering that Zeller has only missed three games with the head injury, he likely wouldn't face any minute restrictions and would presumably bump Roy Hibbert back to a reserve role if he suits up Saturday.