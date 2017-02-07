Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets

Zeller (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller's right quad contusion has kept him out for six straight games, with his latest absence prompting coach Steve Clifford to lean on Frank Kaminsky and the newly-acquired Miles Plumlee as his primary centers. Kaminsky will likely see most of his action as a reserve power forward once Zeller is healthy again, while Plumlee figures to serve in the 15-to-20-minute-per-game backup center role that previously went to Roy Hibbert. Look for the Hornets to provide an update on Zeller's status shortly before Tuesday's 7:00 p.m. ET tip off.