Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Tuesday vs. Rockets

Zeller is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to illness.

Zeller returned from a three game absence due to a concussion Saturday and is now in danger of missing more time. He was unable to practice with the team Monday and will hope to improve enough to play in the game Tuesday night. If he's held out look for Roy Hibbert to see an increased role once again.

