Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Tuesday with illness

Zeller is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to an illness.

Zeller looked to be fine while logging 33 minutes Saturday against the Spurs in his return from a three-game absence due to a concussion, but it appears he's now dealing with an unrelated setback. The center was unable to practice Monday while nursing the illness, but the Hornets will likely check back in on Zeller's status Tuesday morning before determining his status going forward. In the event Zeller is sidelined against the Rockets, Roy Hibbert would likely start at center, though he'd presumably split the minutes at the position with Spencer Hawes.