Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Wednesday vs. Golden State

Zeller is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a bruised quad, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The injury occurred during Monday's loss to Washington, in which Zeller played 35 minutes and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals before fouling out. He's battling some significant discomfort Tuesday, but Charlotte will wait until shootaround Wednesday to reevaluate the big man.