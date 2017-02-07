Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Nets

Zeller (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Zeller went through pregame warmups Tuesday to test out his bruised right quad, but the Hornets are going to play it safe with their big man, keeping him out for a fourth consecutive game. Coach Steve Clifford announced Frank Kaminsky would draw another start in his place, so look for him to pick up minutes similar to the 32 he logged on Saturday, while recently acquired Miles Plumlee should settle in around a 20-minute role.