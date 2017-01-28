Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out vs. Kings
Zeller (quad) will not play Saturday against Sacramento, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller will miss a third straight game while nursing a bruised quad, meaning Roy Hibbert will make another start at center in his place. Zeller's next chance to take the floor for the Hornets, who are 1-8 on the season without him, will come Tuesday in Portland.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unavailable vs. Knicks•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Friday vs. Knicks•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Wednesday vs. Golden State•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Accumulates 11 points, three rebounds Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-double Friday vs. 76ers•