Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out vs. Kings

Zeller (quad) will not play Saturday against Sacramento, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller will miss a third straight game while nursing a bruised quad, meaning Roy Hibbert will make another start at center in his place. Zeller's next chance to take the floor for the Hornets, who are 1-8 on the season without him, will come Tuesday in Portland.

