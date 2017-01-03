Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Thunder

Zeller (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Zeller remains in the league's concussion protocol and will sit out for the second straight game as the Hornets play on the first night of a back-to-back set. As such, Zeller should be considered questionable to play Thursday against the Pistons until the Hornets indicate otherwise. Roy Hibbert should be in line for a second straight start at center Wednesday after accruing six points in 22 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bulls.