Hornets' Cody Zeller: Sidelined Monday vs. 76ers
Zeller (quadriceps) won't play Monday against the 76ers.
As expected, Zeller will sit out for the ninth time in 10 games after aggravating a right quad injury last Thursday against the Rockets. It seems likely that the Hornets will hold Zeller out through the All-Star break to give him more extended time off to recover from the injury, so look for Frank Kaminsky to pick up two starts at center this week.
