Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid game in Thursday win

Zeller (finger) tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 win over the Heat.

Zeller dislocated his right ring finger in Wednesday's tilt against the Magic, but suited up Thursday and turned in a typically solid performance. While he scored in the single digits for the first time in six games, Zeller has now posted at least seven boards in five of the last seven contests, with double-digit rebounds twice during that stretch.