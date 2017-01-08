Hornets' Cody Zeller: Starts, plays 33 minutes in return

Zeller (concussion) started at center and provided nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 33 minutes in a 102-85 loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

After missing the previous three games with the concussion, Zeller passed through all the league-mandated testing ahead of Saturday's game and was able to take on a full workload in his return while pushing Roy Hibbert back to the bench. Zeller narrowly missed out on recording a double-double, but the minutes were the more important takeaway. Fantasy owners relying on Zeller in deep leagues should feel comfortable activating him once again.