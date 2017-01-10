Hornets' Cody Zeller: To sit out Tuesday vs. Rockets

Zeller (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Zeller was downgraded to doubtful earlier Tuesday, so this is nothing more than a confirmation of what we already expected. He'll miss his fourth game of the Hornets' last five outings, although with another few days off for rest before Friday's tilt with the Sixers, Zeller should have ample time off to get over this most recent ailment. Look for Roy Hibbert to draw the start at center, but Spencer Hawes could take on the majority of the minutes made available despite coming off the bench.