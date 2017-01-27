Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unavailable vs. Knicks
Zeller (quad) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Knicks.
Zeller suffered a quad contusion Monday against the Wizards, and despite sitting out Wednesday's subsequent contest, the big man still isn't fully prepared to play again. With Zeller out, Roy Hibbert is expected to fill his vacant starting center position, but Spencer Hawes could ultimately draw the longer run Friday.
