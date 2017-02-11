Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will not play Saturday
Zeller (quad) will not play Saturday against the Clippers.
Zeller returned to action Thursday against the Rockets after missing seven games due to the injury, but in 22 minutes he aggravated the quad and will now return to the inactive list. As a result, Frank Kaminsky and newly acquired Miles Plumlee will both be in line for increased minutes.
