Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will play, start Thursday

Zeller (quad) will play and start at center in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

After a seven-game absence due to the quad contusion, Zeller is making his return to the lineup, and the fact that he is starting is a good sign for his health overall. Zeller is in the process of putting together the most productive season of his career so far, averaging 10.9 points on 59 percent shooting from the field and 6.6 rebounds per game, and his return comes at a time where the struggling Hornets need him the most. Expect him to play with no limitations Thursday, and his return to the starting lineup will push Frank Kaminsky back into a slightly reduced role off the bench.