Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will play through dislocated finger
Zeller left Wednesday's game against the Magic with a dislocated right ring finger, but is expected to return.
Zeller is dealing with a dislocated finger, but still plans to play through it, so he'll likely have it wrapped up or put in some sort of splint for the time being. It remains to be seen if he'll miss any action following Wednesday's game, but as of now, it doesn't appear to be an issue moving forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Posts all-around line in win vs. Chicago•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Finishes with 18 points against Wizards•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 15 points in return to lineup•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Available to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will remain sidelined Wednesday•