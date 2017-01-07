Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will return to action Saturday
Zeller (concussion) will play in Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Zeller missed the Hornets' last three games due to concussion symptoms, but he will return to action Saturday night. It's not clear if he will jump right back into the starting lineup, but he has started 29 of the 31 games he has appeared in this season, so it seems likely that will be the case.
