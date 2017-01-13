Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will start with no minutes restriction Friday vs. 76ers

Zeller (illness) will start Friday's contest against the 76ers without a minutes restriction, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller has missed four of the past five games with an illness, but has been given the full green light for Friday's matchup. Spencer Hawes will be the likely candidate to have his minutes reduced back to the 15-minute range he was receiving prior to Zeller's absence. Zeller is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on the season.