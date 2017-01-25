Hornets' Cody Zeller: Won't play Wednesday
Zeller (quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Zeller, who suffered from the injury in Monday's loss to the Wizards, is still dealing with enough discomfort in his quad to hold him out for at least this outing. Roy Hibbert will get the start at center in Zeller's place, while Frank Kaminsky will likely see added time as the primary backup.
