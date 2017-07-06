Bacon signed a three-year contract with the Hornets on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Bacon was selected by the Hornets with the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has impressed throughout the Orlando Summer League, which earns him a spot on the team's regular-season roster. The deal reportedly includes a guaranteed contract for the next two years, with a partial in the third year, so he should enter the season on the 15-man active roster. That said, there's still plenty of bodies ahead of him on the depth chart in the backcourt, so it's unlikely he'll play a huge role during his rookie campaign.