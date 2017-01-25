Kaminsky (nose) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Kaminsky recently suffered a nasal fracture after taking a shot to the head in Monday's loss to the Wizards. However, team doctors have given him the green light to take the court, although he'll likely wear a mask to help avoid another setback. With Cody Zeller (quad) out, Kaminsky could be relied upon to pick up some extra minutes in the frontcourt as long as he doesn't have any problems with his breathing or the mask.