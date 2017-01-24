Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Diagnosed with nasal fracture
Kaminsky has been diagnosed with a nasal fracture and is considered questionable to play Wednesday against Golden State, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kaminsky took a shot to the head in Monday's loss to Washington, but the nasal fracture diagnosis isn't as serious as the name implies, and there's a chance Kaminksy may not miss any time. However, the Hornets will wait to see how the big man feels at shootaround Wednesday before offering an update. In the event Kaminsky is ultimately ruled out, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes would pick up some extra run.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 16 points, grabs eight rebounds Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 22 off bench in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 10 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Likely shifting back to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 14 points in 35 minutes in Saturday's start•