Kaminsky has been diagnosed with a nasal fracture and is considered questionable to play Wednesday against Golden State, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kaminsky took a shot to the head in Monday's loss to Washington, but the nasal fracture diagnosis isn't as serious as the name implies, and there's a chance Kaminksy may not miss any time. However, the Hornets will wait to see how the big man feels at shootaround Wednesday before offering an update. In the event Kaminsky is ultimately ruled out, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes would pick up some extra run.