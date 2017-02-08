Kaminsky scored 12 points (4-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 win over the Nets.

It was a tough night offensively for the 23-year-old, but he still tied his career high in boards and produced his first double-double of the season. Kaminsky should remain in the starting lineup as long as Cody Zeller (quad) is sidelined, and in four games since Zeller got hurt, Kaminsky is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals.