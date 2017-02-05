Kaminsky contributed 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes during a 105-98 loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Kaminsky was inserted into the starting lineup with Cody Zeller (quad) out and got a heavy workload as a result, as he received the most minutes he's seen since Nov. 26. He is shooting just 39.3 percent so far this season, but Kaminsky is capable of turning in decent totals in points, three-pointers and rebounds when given this kind of run. Look for Kaminsky to get another heavy workload against the Nets on Tuesday if Zeller is forced to miss more time.