Kaminsky collected 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 113-78 victory over the Raptors.

The seven-footer played a strong role in the Hornets' blowout victory over the Raptors, hitting half his shots on his way to 16 points and snagging a solid eight rebounds in only 27 minutes. His 29.7 percent shooting from behind the arc this season leaves something to be desired, but Kaminsky is showing how crucial he can be for his team's offense when he gets hot from the field.