Kaminsky scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 loss to the Clippers.

It's just the sixth time this season Kaminsky has scored 20 or more in a game, but two of those outings have come in February. The second-year center is now averaging 16.0 points, 6.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in five games on the month, and while Cody Zeller (quad) still seems to be coach Steve Clifford's preferred option in the middle when he's healthy, Kaminsky is doing his best to lock down a spot in the Hornets' starting five.