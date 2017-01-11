Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 22 off bench in Tuesday's loss
Kaminsky scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 Ft) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.
It's just the fourth time this season that Kaminsky has scored 20 or more points, as the second-year center struggles to add some consistency to his game despite seeing regular minutes on the Hornets' second unit. His numbers have improved from last season, but until he pushes his way into a larger role in the frontcourt, his fantasy value will be low in just about every format.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 10 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Likely shifting back to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 in Saturday's OT loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 14 points in 35 minutes in Saturday's start•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Moving into starting five•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 13 points in season-high 40 minutes Friday•