Kaminsky scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 Ft) while adding three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.

It's just the fourth time this season that Kaminsky has scored 20 or more points, as the second-year center struggles to add some consistency to his game despite seeing regular minutes on the Hornets' second unit. His numbers have improved from last season, but until he pushes his way into a larger role in the frontcourt, his fantasy value will be low in just about every format.