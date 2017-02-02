Kaminsky (nose) contributed 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 loss to the Warriors.

Kaminsky suited up despite dealing with a fractured nose, and he did not disappoint, dropping a career high in scoring. This was his fifth showing with at least 20 points in 2016-17, but Kaminsky has been inconsistent for much of the campaign. The continued absence of Cody Zeller (quadriceps) could force Kaminsky to play a few more small-ball center minutes in the short term, and the 23-year-old sophomore could see a slight uptick in production for as long as Zeller remains sidelined.