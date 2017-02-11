Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Starting in place of Zeller
Kaminsky will get the start in place of Cody Zeller (quad) on Saturday against the Clippers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kaminsky shifted to the bench for Thursday's game against Houston, but with Zeller now sidelined again for the seventh time in eight games, the Wisconsin product will re-assume the starting center spot. On Thursday, Kaminsky was limited to nine points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of action, but he put up 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes Tuesday against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Unimpressive in return to the bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will return to bench Thursday vs. Rockets•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 15 points Saturday in start•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will start at center Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores career-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss•