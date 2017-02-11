Kaminsky will get the start in place of Cody Zeller (quad) on Saturday against the Clippers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kaminsky shifted to the bench for Thursday's game against Houston, but with Zeller now sidelined again for the seventh time in eight games, the Wisconsin product will re-assume the starting center spot. On Thursday, Kaminsky was limited to nine points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of action, but he put up 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes Tuesday against Brooklyn.