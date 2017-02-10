Kaminsky came off the bench and scored nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 107-95 loss to the Rockets.

Cody Zeller (quad) returned, bumping Kaminsky out of the starting lineup. But Zeller would later exit the game due to quad soreness. That Kaminsky only played 20 minutes, even after Zeller was forced to leave early, is a bad sign for his value whenever Zeller returns to full health. However, if Zeller is forced to miss more time, Kaminsky will likely reenter the starting lineup. Kaminsky averaged 32.5 minutes in his two games as a starter between the trade acquiring Miles Plumlee from the Bucks and Zeller's return.