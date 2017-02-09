Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will return to bench Thursday vs. Rockets
Kaminsky will return to his usual role off the bench for Thursday's tilt against the Rockets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Cody Zeller (quad) is returning from his injury Thursday and reclaiming his position as the team's starting center, sending Kaminsky back to the bench. On the season, Kaminsky is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game, and will continue to provide floor spacing for the Hornets' second unit.
