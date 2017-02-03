Kaminsky will start at center against the Jazz on Saturday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After tearing up the Warriors for a career-high 24 points in his previous game Wednesday, Kaminsky will be promoted to the starting five with Cody Zeller (quadriceps) still out and Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes having been traded away Thursday. The Hornets did get back another center in that deal in Miles Plumlee, but it's unclear how much coach Steve Clifford would want to use him in his team debut. As a result, there's a good chance that Kaminsky could see a big workload Saturday, potentially making him an appealing target in DFS contests.