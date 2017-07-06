York (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League tilt against the Magic.

York was unable to play Wednesday as well, while he's currently dealing with a right hip flexor strain. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but it could hurt his chances at making the Hornets' roster after spending last year in the D-League.

