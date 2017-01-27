Lamb (foot) will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Lamb has been sidelined for Charlotte's last seven contests due to metatarsal inflammation, so it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes are managed to prevent a setback Friday. Nonetheless, the Hornets will surely welcome having him back to bolster their wing depth behind Nicolas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marco Belinelli. In 28 appearances this season, Lamb has averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes of action.