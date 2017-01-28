Lamb (foot) didn't see the floor in a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Lamb was available for the first time since Jan. 10 after reaching the finish line in his recovery from an inflamed metatarsal, but coach Steve Clifford opted to run a nine-man rotation Friday, leaving no room for the reserve wing to pick up playing time. Even if Lamb gradually works his way back into the rotation mix in subsequent contests, he'll likely struggle to find meaningful minutes while he remains behind Nicolas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marco Belinelli on the Hornets' depth chart on the wing.