Lamb managed 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a block over 23 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 win over the Heat.

Lamb has now racked up three straight double-digit scoring efforts off the Hornets' bench, shooting 47 percent (16-of-34) over that span. The fifth-year guard has also received over 20 minutes in each of those games, and has carved out a definitive role in the backcourt rotation with career highs in scoring (9.1) and rebounds (5.0) over the first 22 games he's played in this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola