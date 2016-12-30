Lamb managed 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a block over 23 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 win over the Heat.

Lamb has now racked up three straight double-digit scoring efforts off the Hornets' bench, shooting 47 percent (16-of-34) over that span. The fifth-year guard has also received over 20 minutes in each of those games, and has carved out a definitive role in the backcourt rotation with career highs in scoring (9.1) and rebounds (5.0) over the first 22 games he's played in this season.