Lamb posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Magic.

Lamb has seen increased minutes off the bench during the last two contests and has been able to post significant scoring numbers. He's shooting 50 percent from the field during that span, rewarding Steve Clifford's faith in him. Lamb is scoring at the highest rate of his young career but is shooting a measly 22 percent from three-point range. If his minutes continue to rise, he may be worth a look in some fantasy formats, but his struggles from long range are something to be mindful of.