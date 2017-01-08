Lamb scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 loss.

Lamb bricked all of his threes again, the 14th time that's happened this season. The fifth year shooting guard is averaging career-low 23.0 percent from beyond the arc, and remains one of the worst shooting guards from deep in the league.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola