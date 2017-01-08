Lamb scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 loss.

Lamb bricked all of his threes again, the 14th time that's happened this season. The fifth year shooting guard is averaging career-low 23.0 percent from beyond the arc, and remains one of the worst shooting guards from deep in the league.