Lamb (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb is still nursing an inflamed metatarsal, so he'll be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. His ongoing absence should afford a few extra minutes apiece to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marco Belinelli and Ramon Sessions in competitive contests, but none of those players likely stand to gain substantial fantasy value as a result.