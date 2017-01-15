Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Out again Monday vs. Celtics
Lamb (foot) will sit out Monday's game against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Lamb is dealing with an inflamed metatarsal in his foot and will sit out a second consecutive contest Monday, after also being held out of Friday's matchup with the 76ers. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but in his absence, guys like Marco Belinelli and Treveon Graham could see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench behind Nicolas Batum.
