Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Out Saturday vs. Kings
Lamb is out for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Lamb's foot injury has still been bothering him, as he hasn't played in the Hornets' last two games, despite being listed as active. Marco Belinelli should remain the main beneficiary of his absence.
