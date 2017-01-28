Lamb is out for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb's foot injury has still been bothering him, as he hasn't played in the Hornets' last two games, despite being listed as active. Marco Belinelli should remain the main beneficiary of his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola