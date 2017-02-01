Lamb (foot) put up three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across six minutes in a 115-98 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

It was Lamb's first appearance since Jan. 10 after he had battled an inflamed metatarsal for the better part of the last three weeks. He likely wouldn't have seen the court had the outcome not already been decided by the fourth quarter, so Lamb isn't necessarily guaranteed to stick in the rotation if Wednesday's tilt with the Warriors proves more competitive.